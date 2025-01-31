Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) France captain Antoine Dupont said on Thursday the inclusion of Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou in the team to face Wales in this week's Six Nations opener has had no impact on the squad.

Flanker Jegou and lock Auradou were investigated over rape claims last year before they were dismissed and have been named on the bench for Friday's game in Paris where they will make their first Test appearances since the incident.

The case in Argentina against the 21-year-old forwards was dropped in December, but the complainant's lawyer has appealed with a hearing set for February 10-11.

"I haven't felt any type of awkwardness this week or last week," Dupont told reporters.

"We've stayed focused on our objective of this first match with all it signifies for the rest of the competition.

"We've focused on ourselves, our game and that has been enough to take up our time and energy."

France are looking to deny champions Ireland a record third straight Six Nations title but face a trip to Dublin during a run of three consecutive games on the road.

"We've had mountains to climb in the past and we've managed to do it," Olympic gold medallist Dupont said.

"Even if we won't be favourites on paper with three away games.

"You have to maintain your energy, motivation and keep your body and mind ready for almost two months.

"We'll do everything to make it happen.

"

- 'Outside noise' -

Toulouse's Dupont is set for his first Six Nations appearance since 2023.

He skipped last year's edition, which France started with a heavy home defeat by Ireland, to prioritise the Olympics.

France and Ireland are the leading contenders, with Les Bleus eyeing a first Six Nations title since 2022.

"It's been two years since I played (in the tournament) but I feel like it's been an eternity," Dupont said.

"When it's been a while that you haven't won a competition, there's always a bit more motivation.

"I hope to keep this enthusiasm throughout the competition.

"The whole team, after last year's frustration, want to give everything to avoid having regrets at the end."

Wales head to Paris looking to end a national record run of 12 straight Test defeats.

Wales' last international victory came at the World Cup in October 2023, with their last win over France coming six years ago.

"We've spoken as a team that there's a lot of noise outside, but we've just got to work together as a squad, as a whole bunch of boys, squads, coaches," Wales captain Jac Morgan told reporters.

"Not a lot of people are expecting a lot from us really, they're wanting to write us off.

"It drives us on a little bit as a squad, wanting to prove people wrong."