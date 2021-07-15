UrduPoint.com
No Bilateral Contacts Between Putin, Biden Planned During APEC Video Summit - Peskov

Within the framework of the informal APEC summit, which will be held in the format of a video conference on July 16, there are no plans for bilateral contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden or other colleagues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Within the framework of the informal APEC summit, which will be held in the format of a video conference on July 16, there are no plans for bilateral contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden or other colleagues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"No," he said, answering the relevant question.

The informal meeting of the leaders of the APEC forum will be chaired by New Zealand. It will discuss the challenges facing the countries of the Asia-Pacific region to overcome global health and economic challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Wednesday Biden's participation in the summit, adding that it is intended to demonstrate the leading position of the United States in the Asia-Pacific region and the commitment of the US leader to multilateral institutions.

