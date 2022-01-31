UrduPoint.com

No Bilateral Meetings Planned For Putin In Beijing - Peskov

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 03:16 PM

No Bilateral Meetings Planned for Putin in Beijing - Peskov

Speaking about Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible contacts during the visit to Beijing with other leaders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there were no bilateral meetings in the plans for now

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Speaking about Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible contacts during the visit to Beijing with other leaders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there were no bilateral meetings in the plans for now.

"Very strict covid restrictions. Moreover, covid restrictions are even related to the movement of the guests of the opening ceremony, so it will not be easy for them to meet each other.

The situation all the more tends, including there, at the Olympics, to be epidemiologically tense. Once again, I repeat: there are no plans for bilateral meetings at the moment," Peskov said when asked if Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, were planning a short conversation.

"We will inform you about the dates, but it will be quite soon. We hope so. Yes, we also expect that the visit can take place in February," Peskov said when asked about the timing of Tokayev's visit to Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Beijing Vladimir Putin February Olympics All

Recent Stories

Outsourced UK Health Workers to Go on 2-Week Strik ..

Outsourced UK Health Workers to Go on 2-Week Strike Against Low Pay

13 seconds ago
 Weekend attacks kill dozens in north Nigeria

Weekend attacks kill dozens in north Nigeria

16 seconds ago
 SSP Sukkur held introductory meeting

SSP Sukkur held introductory meeting

2 minutes ago
 Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway to open new avenues of ..

Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway to open new avenues of development: Fawad

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says US Media Publish Deliberately False I ..

Kremlin Says US Media Publish Deliberately False Information on Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 CM announces compensation for cooperative market a ..

CM announces compensation for cooperative market affectees

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>