No Bilateral Meetings Planned for Putin in Beijing - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Speaking about Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible contacts during the visit to Beijing with other leaders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there were no bilateral meetings in the plans for now.

"Very strict covid restrictions. Moreover, covid restrictions are even related to the movement of the guests of the opening ceremony, so it will not be easy for them to meet each other.

The situation all the more tends, including there, at the Olympics, to be epidemiologically tense. Once again, I repeat: there are no plans for bilateral meetings at the moment," Peskov said when asked if Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, were planning a short conversation.

"We will inform you about the dates, but it will be quite soon. We hope so. Yes, we also expect that the visit can take place in February," Peskov said when asked about the timing of Tokayev's visit to Moscow.