UrduPoint.com

No Bilateral Talks Between Iran, US On JCPOA In Vienna Planned - Iranian Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 08:09 PM

No Bilateral Talks Between Iran, US on JCPOA in Vienna Planned - Iranian Spokesperson

Tehran and Washington will not hold bilateral meetings during ongoing negotiations on revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Tehran and Washington will not hold bilateral meetings during ongoing negotiations on revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

The seventh round of negotiations on revival of the Iranian nuclear deal started on Monday. Recently, Iran stated that the lifting of the US sanctions imposed on Iran will be on the agenda of the round.

"No. There will be no bilateral talks with the US delegation," Khatibzadeh said during a press conference, answering a question if talks between the two countries were planned.

The JCPOA was sealed in 2015 between Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, the European Union, and Iran.

The deal supposed the lifting of sanctions from Iran in exchange of limitations on its nuclear program as guarantee that Tehran will not develop nuclear weapons. In 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions against Tehran. Iran retaliated with a gradual draw back from commitments on the limitations of the nuclear program.

The sixth round of negotiations on the JCPOA was finished in Vienna in June. Permanent Representative of Russia to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said the deal is almost sealed and only political issues regarding the US commitment to the deal are left to be discussed. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in October that the US was ready to conduct negotiations in good faith with Iran on the nuclear deal.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear White House France European Union Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States June October 2015 2018 From

Recent Stories

New HESCO CEO takes oath

New HESCO CEO takes oath

46 seconds ago
 Gazprom Sees Q4 Price of Gas Exports to Non-CIS at ..

Gazprom Sees Q4 Price of Gas Exports to Non-CIS at $550 Per Thousand Cubic Meter ..

48 seconds ago
 Corps Commander Polo Cup to get underway

Corps Commander Polo Cup to get underway

49 seconds ago
 PTI holds protest against murder of political work ..

PTI holds protest against murder of political worker

51 seconds ago
 Speakers for dialogues to strengthen Pak- Afghan t ..

Speakers for dialogues to strengthen Pak- Afghan ties

53 seconds ago
 Top NATO Diplomats to Discuss Operations in Afghan ..

Top NATO Diplomats to Discuss Operations in Afghanistan at Latvia Meeting - Stat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.