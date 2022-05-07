UrduPoint.com

No Breakthroughs In Resolving US-Canada Trade 'Issues' Following Envoy-Level Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2022 | 02:40 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) An official visit by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to Canada has concluded with no breakthroughs on several key trade disputes between the two countries.

The meeting between Tai and her host Mary Ng concluded on Friday with the Canadian side saying that several longstanding issues, including US tariffs on solar products and softwood lumber, require more effort to be resolved.

"Minister Ng also emphasized the importance of efforts to resolve the issue of US safeguard tariffs on Canadian solar products as both countries work toward shared goals on climate change. The Minister reiterated her concern about unjustified US duties on softwood lumber and underlined the importance of the dispute settlement process to Canada," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement at the conclusion of the meeting.

Canada also appears to be standing tall on its support for the country's notoriously protectionist dairy supply chain, which the United States has bemoaned for years and challenged through the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

"(Ng) emphasized that Canada will always support its dairy industry and farmers, and will work with them to implement the CUSMA dairy panel's findings," the statement said.

Ottawa has requested a dispute settlement panel under Chapter 31 of the USMCA after Washington imposed an 18 percent tariff on Canadian solar energy technology exports and the neighboring countries continue to be locked in a battle over US duties on softwood lumber imports.

