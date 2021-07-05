No Buildings Near Champlain Towers South in Surfside Cause Immediate Concerns - Vice Mayor

SURFSIDE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) At the moment, there are no buildings near the collapsed multi-story condominium in Surfside, Florida, that cause immediate concerns; many have hired structural engineers amid the tragedy, Vice Mayor Tina Paul told Sputnik.

When asked how many buildings they currently have immediate safety concerns about and what will be happening with the people who would have to be evacuated, Paul said, "I don't know if we have to evacuate people from the buildings just yet."

"I don't think so. Not in Surfside," Paul added, saying that they checked the so-called sister building of the collapsed condominium. "They call them sister buildings. So, they had the same name and maybe it was the same architect. I just found out that one of the buildings was not built in the same year. Our structural engineer did go and evaluated the garage level of the buildings because we had complaints about the garage. The concrete was chipped, significant big chips. That doesn't mean the building's going to collapse. It means you have to look at what's going on and fix it."

The tragedy in Surfside occurred on June 24, when the 12-story Champlain Towers South residential building partially collapsed. The death toll in the incident stands at 24, while more than 120 people are still missing.

Paul pointed out that a lot of the nearby buildings now hired structural engineers.

"They're looking at their building to see how well-kept it is to make sure that they get their repairs done, because there were a lot of repairs needed at that [collapsed] building," she said.

"They waited too long to get it done and it was overwhelmingly expensive. But as far as the neighboring buildings, each building, it's going to make sure their structures are safe."

The vice mayor told Sputnik that they want to get geotesting of the ground underneath the buildings.

"As far as the geotesting of the ground, I believe it's an infrastructure issue," Paul said. "Because it's every single building, I don't believe that it's the buildings' responsibility if they were allowed to [be] built there. I think it's infrastructure."

And in that respect, Paul believes that there needs to be a Federal government system.

"Because it's not just our area. The other areas have to look at their ground and their structures," she told Sputnik. "They should be looking at the structures now and making sure to maintain them. And, certainly, if we find anything in the satellites, we'll be sure to share whatever our findings are, because I know it matters to everyone else living on the coast."

Miami-Dade County authorities said the search-and-rescue operation in Surfside was put on hold at 4 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT) on Saturday, in preparation for the demolition of the part of the collapsed building left standing.