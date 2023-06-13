UrduPoint.com

No Cases Of Infectious Diseases Detected In Kherson Region - Russian Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 11:55 PM

No cases of infectious diseases typical for emergency areas have been detected in Kherson Region after the flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, Russian health care and consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) No cases of infectious diseases typical for emergency areas have been detected in Kherson Region after the flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, Russian health care and consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Tuesday.

"We have detected no cases of infectious diseases typical for emergency zones," the organization said in a statement.

Rospotrebnadzor also said that it continued to monitor environmental conditions in Kherson Region, adding that a total of 105 water samples had been taken from different sources in the region since June 7. Samples of seawater and water from the North Crimean Canal were also analyzed and no pathogens were detected, Rospotrebnadzor said.

The organization emphasized that vaccines and medical supplies were being regularly shipped to Kherson Region in preparation for a potential increase in admissions to hospitals.

"Preventative shipments of vaccines and medical supplies to Kherson Region have been arranged. Immunization of the population against infectious diseases continues. Bed capacity has been increased in the region in preparation for a potential spike in admissions to hospitals," it said in a statement.

A mobile laboratory of Rospotrebnadzor's special epidemic-prevention group had also arrived in the region, the organization added.

Meanwhile, Ukraine announced the detection in Kherson Region of agents of especially dangerous infections � the cholera bacillus and intestinal bacteria.

"We are monitoring the southern area, taking water samples and performing analyses every day. There is no major pollution, but in what concerns the epidemiological situation, there have been several cases of detection of cholera bacillus and intestinal bacterium (in the water)," Oleg Pavlenko, an official of the Ukrainian State Environmental Inspection, said in a video published on Telegram.

He pointed out that the Ukrainian Sanitary and Epidemiological Agency was also taking water samples in flooded areas.

"Multiple towns have been flooded, palace buildings and sewers. We analyze the water with relation to its chemical make-up, and they, in biological," he said.

On June 9, the Ukrainian Health Ministry refuted information which had been spreading on social media that a cholera epidemic had broken out in the country, but warned this risk remained a possibility.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from June 5 to June 6. It was not destroyed completely, but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.

