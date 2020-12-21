UrduPoint.com
No Cases Of New Coronavirus Strain Detected In Spain - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:30 PM

No Cases of New Coronavirus Strain Detected in Spain - Health Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The new mutation of the coronavirus that was detected in the United Kingdom and several other countries has not been found in Spain, Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Monday.

The country has yet to suspend flights to the UK but requires a PCR test from all passengers arriving from there.

"This strain already exists in various countries of continental Europe. We have no information on its presence in Spain," Illa said in an interview with the Rac1 radio, recalling that Spain is the second country in Europe by the number of COVID-19 strains.

Illa also recalled that Spain calls on the EU to elaborate a common strategy of response to the coronavirus mutation.

"We have always asked that these decisions be coordinated and that we have a common response at the European level," the minister added.

Illa gave assurances that the Pfizer vaccine, which Spain and other European countries will begin to apply on December 27, will also be effective against the new strain.

On Saturday, the UK health authorities confirmed that the new coronavirus strain can spread the disease up to 70 percent faster. However, there is no evidence that this strain is more dangerous in terms of mortality or hospitalization.

