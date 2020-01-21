No Casualties After 3 Missiles Land Close to US Embassy in Baghdad - Security Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Nobody was killed when three missiles hit the "green zone" in the Iraqi capital in the early hours of Tuesday, an Iraqi security source told Sputnik.

Earlier on Tuesday the source said that three missiles had landed in the "green zone" in Baghdad, close to the US embassy, where air raid sirens went off.

"There are no casualties resulting from the landing of missiles next to the US embassy," the security source told Sputnik later on Tuesday.

There is currently no information on possible damages.