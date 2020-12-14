UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:43 PM

No Casualties After Explosive-Laden Boat Attacked Fuel Ship in Jeddah - Saudi Ministry

A fuel ship in the port in Jeddah was attacked with an explosion-laden boat early on Monday, the incident did not result in any casualties, a spokesman for the Saudi Energy Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) A fuel ship in the port in Jeddah was attacked with an explosion-laden boat early on Monday, the incident did not result in any casualties, a spokesman for the Saudi Energy Ministry said.

"An official spokesman at the Ministry of Energy said that a fuel transport ship, anchored in the fuel terminal in Jeddah, was attacked by explosive-laden boat in the early hours of this morning.

The attack resulted in a small fire, which emergency units successfully extinguished. The incident did not result in any casualties, and there was no damage caused to the unloading facilities, nor any effect on supplies," the official SPA news agency reported.

In a news story, reposted by the ministry, this attack and several earlier ones were identified as acts of terrorism.

