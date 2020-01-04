UrduPoint.com
No Casualties After Numerous Rocket Attacks In Baghdad - Security Forces Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 11:33 PM

There are currently no casualties as a result of three separate incidents in which rockets were fired in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Saturday, Iraqi security forces said in a statement

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) There are currently no casualties as a result of three separate incidents in which rockets were fired in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Saturday, Iraqi security forces said in a statement.

The Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported that five people were injured as a result of mortar shelling in the Al-Jadriya region.

"Several rockets exploded on Saturday in the center of Baghdad, in a residential area of Al-Jadriya and the Balad military base to the north of the capital. There are no casualties at the moment," the statement read.

