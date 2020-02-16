No Casualties Among US-Led Coalition Personnel in Rocket Strike on Baghdad Base- Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) A rocket attack targeting a military base in Baghdad hosting troops of the International Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve has resulted in no casualties, spokesman for the US-led coalition against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), Col. Myles Caggins said on Sunday.

"The Coalition confirms small rockets impacted the Iraqi base hosting @CJTFOIR troops in the International Zone, Feb. 16 at 3:24 a.m. (Iraq Time). No casualties. Investigation ongoing," Caggins said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the US-led coalition's base in Baghdad had been targeted by rockets. According to Al Arabiya broadcaster, explosions were heard near the US embassy in the "green zone" in the Iraqi capital.