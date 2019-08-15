No Casualties as A321 Makes Hard Landing at Moscow Region Airport - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) No one has been injured as an Airbus A321 plane made an emergency landing at the Zhukovsky Airport in the Moscow region in the wake of a fire in its engine, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"An engine took fire during the take-off.

After an emergency landing, A321 went outside the runway," the press service said.

"There are 234 people, including seven crew members on board the plane," the ministry added.

The press service noted that all the passengers had been evacuated from the aircraft, adding that the airport's emergency units were working to stop the fire.

"The fire was extinguished," the main branch of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.