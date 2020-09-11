CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) No one was killed or injured in the result of a powerful explosion that occurred in the early hours of Friday at an ammunition depot in the Jordanian city of Zarqa, northeast of the Amman capital, the state-run Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported, citing a senior military source in the country's Armed Forces.

Jordan's Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh has stated that the explosion took place in an unpopulated area at an ammunition warehouse. According to preliminary information, the blast was likely to be caused by a short circuit.

"There were no casualties as a result of the explosion that occurred early on Friday in one of the depots with ammunition under the process of disposal in Zarqa," the source said, as quoted by the news outlet.

Along with the source in Jordan's army, the country's Health Minister Saad Jaber has also told live on the Sky News Arabia broadcaster that no one was injured in the explosion.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the huge blast left at least two people killed and three others injured.