UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Casualties As Result Of Blast At Ammunition Depot In Jordan's Zarqa - State Media

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:10 AM

No Casualties as Result of Blast at Ammunition Depot in Jordan's Zarqa - State Media

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) No one was killed or injured in the result of a powerful explosion that occurred in the early hours of Friday at an ammunition depot in the Jordanian city of Zarqa, northeast of the Amman capital, the state-run Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported, citing a senior military source in the country's Armed Forces.

Jordan's Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh has stated that the explosion took place in an unpopulated area at an ammunition warehouse. According to preliminary information, the blast was likely to be caused by a short circuit.

"There were no casualties as a result of the explosion that occurred early on Friday in one of the depots with ammunition under the process of disposal in Zarqa," the source said, as quoted by the news outlet.

Along with the source in Jordan's army, the country's Health Minister Saad Jaber has also told live on the Sky News Arabia broadcaster that no one was injured in the explosion.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the huge blast left at least two people killed and three others injured.

Related Topics

Injured Army Amman Media

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 11, 2020 in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

UAE Government announces 930 new COVID-19 infectio ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

12 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

12 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.