No Casualties as Rockets Hit Iraqi Base Housing US Troops - Coalition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Two rockets have landed at Ain Al-Asad Air Base hosting US troops in Iraq with no casualties or material losses reported, the US-led coalition said on Tuesday.

"Initial report: @SecMedCell [Iraqi security media cell] reports two Katyusha rockets landed in an empty square at Ain Al-Asad Air Base AAAB in Anbar Governorate. No casualties or material losses," Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) Colonel Wayne Marotto said via Twitter.

The spokesman said operations targeting the Islamic State (banned in Russia) in the country remain critical to the Iraqi Security forces to achieve peace and ensure the terrorist organization never re-emerges.

The Iraqi National Security Service located a cache of ammunition containing high explosives belonging to the Islamic State (banned in Russia) in Baghdad, Col. Marotto added.

On Monday, another base hosting US troops in Iraq, the Balad Air Base, came under attack by a rocket with neither US not coalition troops injured.