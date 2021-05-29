UrduPoint.com
No Casualties, Environmental Damage From Tanker Incident In Bosphorus - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The incident with a tanker in the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul did not lead to casualties, there is no damage to the environment, the city administration said.

The Turkish coast guard earlier said that Croatian tanker RAVA, which had lost control and blocked Bosphorus, was being towed to the anchorage.

Earlier, due to a breakdown of the steering control, the tanker began to drift towards the coast near the Yenikoy neighborhood and was stopped by the coast guard tugs that urgently arrived at the scene.

"As a result of the incident with the tanker, there are no casualties, there is no damage to the environment or material losses. The operation to tow the tanker is scheduled to be completed in the next few minutes. As soon as it is completed, traffic along the Bosphorus will be immediately restored," the Istanbul administration said.

