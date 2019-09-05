No Casualties In Accident With Russian Military Helicopter Mi-8 - Defense Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 06:28 PM
Russian military helicopter Mi-8 capsized during acceleration on the runway during take-off, the crew managed to escape unharmed, no one was injured, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday
"On September 5, 2019, in Saratov Region, during an acceleration on the runway to complete a planned flight, the Mi-8 helicopter capsized. The helicopter's crew managed to safely leave the vehicle, no one was injured. There were no passengers on board," the statement says.