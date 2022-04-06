No Casualties Reported After 5.1-magnitude Quake Hits China's Sichuan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 01:44 PM
No casualties have been reported after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province Wednesday, said local authorities
CHENGDU, April 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :No casualties have been reported after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province Wednesday, said local authorities.
The quake struck Xingwen County of Yibin City at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday Beijing Time. The epicenter was monitored at 28.
22 degrees north latitude and 105.03 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.
There are many villages within 5 kilometers around the epicenter of the earthquake. The publicity department of Xingwen said so far there have been no reports of casualties or road interruptions within the county.