UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Cause Of Increased Concern Over Outbreak Of New COVID-19 Strain In Vietnam - WHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 03:50 PM

No Cause of Increased Concern Over Outbreak of New COVID-19 Strain in Vietnam - WHO

There is no reason for increased concern over the outbreak of the new strain of the novel coronavirus causing the COVID-19 lung disease in Vietnam's resort city of Da Nang, as this strain has already been known to transmit in other countries, while nothing suggests that mutations of the virus caused any changes to its severity or transmissibility, Dr. Kidong Park, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Vietnam, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) There is no reason for increased concern over the outbreak of the new strain of the novel coronavirus causing the COVID-19 lung disease in Vietnam's resort city of Da Nang, as this strain has already been known to transmit in other countries, while nothing suggests that mutations of the virus caused any changes to its severity or transmissibility, Dr. Kidong Park, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Vietnam, told Sputnik.

The outbreak in Da Nang, which is the first instance of local transmission to be detected in Vietnam since April, was reported over the weekend. A total of 30 new infections linked to this outbreak have been reported so far. The country immediately began evacuating tourists from the city, banned all domestic passenger flights to and from Da Nang, as well as gatherings of more than two outside offices, schools, hospitals and public places. Over 15,000 people have been quarantined over the past days. Vietnam's acting health minister has reportedly said that the outbreak was caused by a new strain of the virus different from the one that has been circulating in the country and appears to be more contagious.

According to the WHO official, the UN health agency has been in touch with the Vietnamese authorities on the matter.

"The COVID-19 virus found in the recent cases in Da Nang is similar to COVID-19 virus circulating in other countries in July.

Although mutations have emerged amongst these circulating viruses, there is no cause for increased concern. Based on the current evidence, the transmissibility and severity of COVID-19 virus have NOT changed. There is no evidence that the mutations seen so far have imparted any increased or decreased virulence or severity of infection," Park said in written replies.

The WHO official noted that sticking to known public health measures such as hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and avoiding having conversations in closed and crowded areas was the best way to protect oneself and people around you from the virus. He also praised the robust response of the Vietnamese government, which had been "working round the clock" on contact tracing, testing and imposing public health measures in a transparent manner.

"The Government has always been determined to ensure that its people are protected from COVID-19 by keeping the country's relatively low number of cases and controlling the transmission within the community. Viet Nam has effectively managed the first wave of the outbreak and has since been preparing for the possibility of wider community transmission. WHO continues to acknowledge the Government's quick and decisive actions to prevent further spread of the virus, as well as provide support to the country in ensuring that measures implemented are balanced and based on current situation and best scientific evidence," Park said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Da Nang Vietnam April July All From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tania Aidrus resigns as SAPM on Digital Pakistan

10 minutes ago

Independent Adjudicator announces order on Umar Ak ..

32 minutes ago

World heading towards economic famine: Mian Zahid ..

53 minutes ago

Supreme Council for Motherhood &amp; Childhood iss ..

1 hour ago

Indonesia reports 2,381 new COVID-19 cases, 74 new ..

1 hour ago

Big Tech companies’ CEOs  due before US congres ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.