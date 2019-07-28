No Ceasefire Breaches Recorded in Syria Over 24 Hours, First in Months - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Russia has registered no truce violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said.

"Over the past 24 hours the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides has not registered any ceasefire violations in the Idlib de-escalation zone," the statement said on Saturday.

This is the first case of no truce breach in months.

The Russian military also organized a humanitarian action in Hanany-2 district of Aleppo city, the bulletin added.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in conflict-ridden Syria which has been ravaged by an eight-year-long conflict. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps the Syrian government in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

According to the UN Refugee Agency data, about 5.6 million Syrian refugees have fled to neighboring states and beyond since 2011, while millions more remain displaced inside Syria.