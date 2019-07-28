UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Ceasefire Breaches Recorded In Syria Over 24 Hours, First In Months - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 07:10 AM

No Ceasefire Breaches Recorded in Syria Over 24 Hours, First in Months - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Russia has registered no truce violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said.

"Over the past 24 hours the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides has not registered any ceasefire violations in the Idlib de-escalation zone," the statement said on Saturday.

This is the first case of no truce breach in months.

The Russian military also organized a humanitarian action in Hanany-2 district of Aleppo city, the bulletin added.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in conflict-ridden Syria which has been ravaged by an eight-year-long conflict. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps the Syrian government in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

According to the UN Refugee Agency data, about 5.6 million Syrian refugees have fled to neighboring states and beyond since 2011, while millions more remain displaced inside Syria.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey Idlib Aleppo Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

CDA, MCI develops modern technology at Asphalt Mix ..

7 hours ago

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui condemns imposition of sal ..

7 hours ago

Free hepatitis camp, walk held at Shaikh Zayed Hos ..

7 hours ago

Afghan women must have role In peace talks, rights ..

7 hours ago

Pakistan Navy contributes over Rs 3 m medical supp ..

8 hours ago

Putin's Visit to France in August Being Prepared - ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.