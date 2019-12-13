UrduPoint.com
No Chance Of Finding Survivors In Chilean Air Force Plane Crash - Chile Military

Head of the Chilean Air Force Arturo Merino confirmed on Thursday that remains of the plane that disappeared three days ago were found and the discovery of any survivors was "virtually impossible," media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Head of the Chilean Air Force Arturo Merino confirmed on Thursday that remains of the plane that disappeared three days ago were found and the discovery of any survivors was "virtually impossible," media reported.

"The conditions of remains of the plane make it virtually impossible that anyone could have survived in the plane crash," Merino said at a press conference, as cited by the Chilean tv channel, 24 Horas.

Moreover, the Chilean Air Force found human remains in the area where the plane crashed.

On Monday, at 21:13 GMT, the Air Force lost contact with the C-130 Hercules military aircraft that was heading to an Antarctic air base with 38 people aboard 21 passengers and 17 crew members.

