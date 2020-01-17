UrduPoint.com
No Chance To Save JCPOA After Dispute Resolution Mechanism Activation - Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:31 PM

There will be no chance to save the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if the dispute resolution mechanism is launched, but Russia is making effort to prevent further escalation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said in an interview with Sputnik

Germany, France and the United Kingdom announced on Tuesday that they were forced to trigger the dispute resolution mechanism due to Iran's unwillingness to fulfill its obligations under the deal.

"Russia is making effort to prevent further escalation. If the dispute resolution mechanism is launched, this will lead not to problem solution, but to escalation and further division between JCPOA participants. In this case, there will be no chance to save the nuclear deal," Ryabkov said.

He added that the situation was now "teetering on the edge."

