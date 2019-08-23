UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Change In British Backing Of Iran Nuclear Deal Under Johnson: UK Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:18 PM

No change in British backing of Iran nuclear deal under Johnson: UK official

Britain will not change its backing of the 2015 deal on Iran's nuclear programme under new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a British diplomatic source said Friday, a day ahead of a G7 summit where the Iranian atomic drive is set to be a major sticking point

Biarritz, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Britain will not change its backing of the 2015 deal on Iran's nuclear programme under new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a British diplomatic source said Friday, a day ahead of a G7 summit where the Iranian atomic drive is set to be a major sticking point.

"We are strong supporters" of the nuclear deal, said the official, asking not to be named. "I don't think you will find any change in the British government position."Johnson is expected at the G7 in Biarritz to hold talks with US President Donald Trump, who pulled out of the landmark accord last year.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Nuclear Trump Biarritz 2015 Government

Recent Stories

Govt efforts to reduce deficit succeeding: PBIF: M ..

4 minutes ago

VC Prof Pasha plant sapling to promote greenery at ..

6 minutes ago

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 813.5 ..

11 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan to 'activate' cooperation on Syria: ..

11 minutes ago

Gunmen killed man in Quetta

2 minutes ago

Pakistan-Oman aeronautical authorities explore ave ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.