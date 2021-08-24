No Change In Timeline Of US Evacuation Operation In Afghanistan - Pentagon
Muhammad Irfan 33 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 08:19 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) There has been no change to the US evacuation mission timeline in Afghanistan which is set to end by August 31, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.
"There's been no change to the timeline of the mission, which is to have this completed by the end of the month," Kirby said at a press briefing.