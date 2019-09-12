No Changes Expected in US Sanctions Policy Toward Iran - Israeli Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said Thursday that Washington is not going to change its policy concerning anti-Iranian sanctions.

"I have just finished an excellent working meeting with US Treasury Under Secretary Sigal Mandelker in Tel Aviv. I was happy to hear that despite media reports there are no changes in US sanctions policy against Iran," Kahlon said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, reports emerged that US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin supported the idea of easing sanctions against Iran mulled by US President Donald Trump, during a meeting at the Oval Office on Monday.

The idea was reportedly opposed by former national security adviser John Bolton, who resigned on Tuesday.

The reports came amid potential meeting between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session.

The two countries have been at odds for the past several months. In May, Trump withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program and reimposed sanctions against Tehran.

Apart from the nuclear deal, Tehran and Washington clashed over the situation in the Persian Gulf, where several tankers got attacked allegedly by Iran. In July, the Iranian authorities seized a UK-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz prompting sharp criticism from the White House. Trump even called on allies to establish a maritime coalition to protect vessels passing through Hormuz.