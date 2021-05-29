UrduPoint.com
No Changes To Biden-Putin Summit Despite New Hack Blamed On Russia - White House

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 12:43 AM

No Changes to Biden-Putin Summit Despite New Hack Blamed on Russia - White House

The latest cybersecurity breach of a US federal agency that has been attributed to Russia will not impact the upcoming summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The latest cybersecurity breach of a US Federal agency that has been attributed to Russia will not impact the upcoming summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"No changes to the summit.

We're going to move forward with that," Jean-Pierre said during a press gaggle on Air Force One when asked if the latest breach attributed to Russia would impact the upcoming summit.

Earlier in the day, microsoft said a cyber actor identified as Nobelium, who originates in Russia, carried out a widespread malicious email campaign targeting private organizations and government agencies, such as US Agency for International Development.

