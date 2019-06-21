UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Changes To Russia-Belarus Union State Treaty Expected - Prikhodko

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 02:10 AM

No Changes to Russia-Belarus Union State Treaty Expected - Prikhodko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) No changes to the Treaty on the Creation of the Union State of Russia and Belarus are expected as Moscow and Minsk are aiming to reach mutually-acceptable agreements on its prompt implementation, First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff Sergei Prikhodko said ahead of the visit of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to Minsk.

"Changes to the treaty on the creation of the Union State are not considered," Prikhodko told reporters.

"As for the Constitutional Act of the Union State, the work on the document is not being carried out at present. According to the agreement, the issue of adopting such an act will be considered as the Union State is emerging," he added.

According to Prikhodko, both Russia and Belarus are aiming to speed up work on implementing the existing agreements under the treaty.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Visit Minsk Belarus Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Trump, Trudeau mend fences at White House meeting

2 hours ago

Oil jumps 6% on Trump threat after Iran downs spy ..

2 hours ago

Govt stopped no one from meeting Nawaz Sharif: Min ..

2 hours ago

Trump Plans to Attend 2nd Briefing of Day on Iran ..

2 hours ago

World Refugee Day is a moment to recognise the cou ..

3 hours ago

Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in Cricket Wo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.