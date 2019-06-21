No Changes to Russia-Belarus Union State Treaty Expected - Prikhodko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) No changes to the Treaty on the Creation of the Union State of Russia and Belarus are expected as Moscow and Minsk are aiming to reach mutually-acceptable agreements on its prompt implementation, First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff Sergei Prikhodko said ahead of the visit of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to Minsk.

"Changes to the treaty on the creation of the Union State are not considered," Prikhodko told reporters.

"As for the Constitutional Act of the Union State, the work on the document is not being carried out at present. According to the agreement, the issue of adopting such an act will be considered as the Union State is emerging," he added.

According to Prikhodko, both Russia and Belarus are aiming to speed up work on implementing the existing agreements under the treaty.