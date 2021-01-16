No Charges Filed in Discarded Ballots Case in Pennsylvania - US Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) No charges have been filed in the investigation into nine ballots that were discarded by a former temporary employee at the Luzerne County Elections Bureau in the state of Pennsylvania, acting US Attorney Bruce Brandler said in a press release.

"After a thorough investigation conducted by the FBI and prosecutors from my office, we have determined that there is insufficient evidence to prove criminal intent on the part of the person who discarded the ballots," Brandler said in the release on Friday. "Therefore, no criminal charges will be filed and the matter is closed.

"

The investigation was launched at the request of the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office. Investigators found that the nine ballots were discarded and later retrieved from a trash can.

President Donald Trump and the Republican party claimed widespread voter and election fraud took place in battleground states during the 2020 US presidential election, including in Pennsylvania, robbing Trump of election victory. The more than 60 legal challenges the Trump campaign and the Republican party filed in state and Federal courts were rejected based on procedural grounds.