No Chinese Citizens Among Victims Of Deadly Kabul Bombing - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 04:20 PM

No Chinese Citizens Among Victims of Deadly Kabul Bombing - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) There were no Chinese citizens among the victims of an explosion that took place outside the Afghan Foreign Ministry building in Kabul, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Kabul Police Command chief Khalid Zadran said that an explosion on a road outside the foreign ministry building left five civilians dead. A Sputnik source put the death toll at 21, with most victims being employees of the ministry.

"As far as we know at the moment, no Chinese citizens have died or have been injured as a result of this terrorist attack," Wang told a briefing.

The diplomat added that China expects the Afghan authorities to take action to protect Chinese citizens and other nationals who are currently in Afghanistan.

The spokesman noted that Beijing resolutely condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

A further 40 people were injured in yesterday's attack in Kabul, the Italian health charity Emergency reported. The charity's country director in Afghanistan said that the death toll was still rising and that Emergency's surgical center was overwhelmed.

The Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the deadly blast, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing a statement.

