No Clarity On Prospects Of Extending Grain Deal - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 04:40 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) There is no clarity on the issue of the potential extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, also known as the grain deal; Turkey is waiting for the West to demonstrate support for Ankara's efforts, a source close to the talks told Sputnik.

"You are aware of the efforts of the UN Secretary General and Turkish departments to resolve the situation. However, right now, I do not have a clear and precise answer to your question about the prospects (of extending the grain deal)," the source said.

The source added that Ankara and the United Nations are making some efforts in that respect, and Turkey expects "Western partners to support our efforts."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday about the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and about improving the export of Russian products, according to UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

The Turkish presidency said on Friday that Erdogan assured Guterres that Turkey attached importance to the continuation of the UN-brokered grain export deal between Russia and Ukraine, which is set to expire on May 18.

Ankara announced on Friday that Ukraine had proposed to expand the list of goods for export under the grain deal. Russia says it is ready to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative if curbs on its food and fertilizer exports are lifted.

