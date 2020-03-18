No Coalition Staff Harmed During Rocket Attack in Iraq - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) No US-led coalition personnel in Iraq were harmed during the rocket attack at the military base south of Baghdad, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) spokesperson Myles Caggins told Sputnik on Tuesday.

US military official said earlier in the day that two rockets fired at Besmaya base, but did not land near the military infrastructure.

"No Coalition personnel were harmed and no property was damaged from the rocket attack at Besmaya," Caggins said. "The Iraqi Security Forces are leading the investigation."

Another two rockets hit residential area in Baghdad later on Tuesday, Western media reported.