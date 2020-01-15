No Coalition Troops Injured in Attack on Taji Base in Iraq - Operation Inherent Resolve

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) No coalition troops were injured in the recent attack on the Taji base in Iraq, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) spokesperson Col. Myles Caggins III said in a statement.

"No Coalition troops were affected by this small attack at the Taji Base," Caggins III said via Twitter on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Taji base located north of Baghdad was attacked by Katyusha rockets.

There has been no information about who was behind the attack on the base.

A similar attack took place on Sunday against the Balad airbase in the central Saladin province, leaving four Iraqi soldiers injured.

In late December, a US contractor was killed in a rocket attack on a base in Kirkuk.