'No Complications' From Carter Surgery For Brain Pressure

Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:30 PM

'No complications' from Carter surgery for brain pressure

Former US president Jimmy Carter was recovering in a Georgia hospital following surgery Tuesday to relieve pressure on his brain after he suffered multiple falls, an aide said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Former US president Jimmy Carter was recovering in a Georgia hospital following surgery Tuesday to relieve pressure on his brain after he suffered multiple falls, an aide said.

"There are no complications from the surgery" to ease the pressure caused by a subdural hematoma, said a statement from the Carter Center, adding that the 95-year-old Nobel laureate will remain in hospital "as long as advisable for observation.

"Carter spent three days in hospital last month after suffering a pelvic fracture, an injury that came weeks after he injured his head in a fall at home.

