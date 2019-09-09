No Concrete Date for Next Normandy Four Talks Set, Members Agree Should Be Soon - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) No specific date has been set for the next Normandy Four summit, but there is overall understanding among the participating member counties ” Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine ” that it needs to be soon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron. During the conversation, the two presidents discussed the importance of thoroughly preparing the agenda for the next Normandy Four summit.

"No specific date for the next Normandy format talks has been set. However there is mutual understanding that the talks need to take place soon, but relevant preparations need to first take place," Peskov said.