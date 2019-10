The exact dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to South Korea have not yet been agreed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The exact dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin 's visit to South Korea have not yet been agreed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

Russian Upper House Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said earlier in the day that the Kremlin was working on Putin's visit to South Korea.

"The exact dates have not been coordinated yet," Peskov said.