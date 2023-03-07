No Concrete Plans For Next Deliveries of Leopard 2 Tanks to Kiev - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) There are no concrete plans for further supplies of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Ukrainian tank brigades for the previously agreed number of tanks are currently being trained in Germany, Arne Collatz, the representative of the German Defense Ministry, said on Tuesday.

"As for the current initiative, the training of Ukrainians in Germany is currently underway and it will be completed in due time. Then a package of military aid (in the form of tanks) will be delivered. Besides from that, there are no concrete plans for the supplies of further packages of aid," Collatz told reporters.

So far, Berlin endorsed the delivery of a total of 18 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.