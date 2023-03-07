UrduPoint.com

No Concrete Plans For Next Deliveries Of Leopard 2 Tanks To Kiev - Berlin

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 04:40 PM

No Concrete Plans For Next Deliveries of Leopard 2 Tanks to Kiev - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) There are no concrete plans for further supplies of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Ukrainian tank brigades for the previously agreed number of tanks are currently being trained in Germany, Arne Collatz, the representative of the German Defense Ministry, said on Tuesday.

"As for the current initiative, the training of Ukrainians in Germany is currently underway and it will be completed in due time. Then a package of military aid (in the form of tanks) will be delivered. Besides from that, there are no concrete plans for the supplies of further packages of aid," Collatz told reporters.

So far, Berlin endorsed the delivery of a total of 18 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine German Germany Berlin Tank From

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD Board of Directors honours its ICAEW ..

Emirates NBD Board of Directors honours its ICAEW qualified UAE National Charter ..

17 minutes ago
 Defence Minister vows to root out menace of terror ..

Defence Minister vows to root out menace of terrorism from country

21 minutes ago
 MBRGI expands international partnerships to achiev ..

MBRGI expands international partnerships to achieve sustainable food security

3 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who Will W ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-Ge ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Tuvalu

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanist ..

OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanistan Meets with the Deputy Prime ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.