UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Conditions For Concluding EU-UK Trade Agreement, Differences Remain - Joint Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

No Conditions for Concluding EU-UK Trade Agreement, Differences Remain - Joint Statement

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The conditions for concluding an agreement on the future partnership of the European Union and the United Kingdom, including on trade, have not been created due to serious disagreements between the parties on a number of issues, an assessment of the situation will take place in the coming days, according to a joint statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"As agreed on Saturday, we took stock today of the ongoing negotiations. We agreed that the conditions for finalizing an agreement are not there due to the remaining significant differences on three critical issues: level playing field, governance and fisheries," it says.

The negotiating teams of the EU and the UK will prepare a review of these differences, their discussion is expected in the coming days, the statement says.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union United Kingdom Agreement

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

1 hour ago

ATM 2021 to attract Israeli exhibitors, visitors

1 hour ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

1 hour ago

Fake Degrees: Lahore High Court suspends licence o ..

57 minutes ago

Polish state-owned Orlen buys top regional media g ..

57 minutes ago

Tedros Says WHO Had No Official Contacts With US' ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.