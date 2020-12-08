No Conditions for Concluding EU-UK Trade Agreement, Differences Remain - Joint Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The conditions for concluding an agreement on the future partnership of the European Union and the United Kingdom, including on trade, have not been created due to serious disagreements between the parties on a number of issues, an assessment of the situation will take place in the coming days, according to a joint statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"As agreed on Saturday, we took stock today of the ongoing negotiations. We agreed that the conditions for finalizing an agreement are not there due to the remaining significant differences on three critical issues: level playing field, governance and fisheries," it says.

The negotiating teams of the EU and the UK will prepare a review of these differences, their discussion is expected in the coming days, the statement says.