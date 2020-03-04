UrduPoint.com
No-Confidence Motions Over French Cabinet's Pension Reform Fail To Get Majority Support

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) No-confidence motions filed by French lawmakers from both the left and right of the spectrum over the government's decision to push through a controversial pension reform without a vote have failed to garner majority support in the parliament.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe invoked a special constitutional provision to pass the pension bill by executive decree, without a parliamentary vote. The move prompted both left and right political forces to file no-confidence motions.

"The no-confidence motion introduced by Damien Abad (The Republicans) and 80 of his colleagues was not adopted," the parliament tweeted.

The initiative won the support of 148 lawmakers, falling short of a simple majority of 289 votes.

The rival motion by those on the left of the political spectrum rallied the support of only 91 lawmakers and was likewise rejected.

"Since none of the no-confidence motions were adopted, the bill enforcing the universal pension system is deemed adopted at first reading," the legislature added.

The pension reform seeks to replace 42 different pension schemes with a universal, points-based system, threatening to deprive certain categories of retirees of their perks. The decision has triggered mass protests across France.

