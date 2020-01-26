No Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Russia as of Saturday Night - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) There are no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Russia as of Saturday night, according to Russian Deputy Minister of Health Oleg Salagay.

"As of 21:00 [local time, or 18:00 GMT] on January 25, 2020, no laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV have been registered in Russia," Salagay wrote on his official Telegram channel on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, a representative for the Russian capital's emergency services told Sputnik that seven Chinese citizens had been transported from a hotel in northern Moscow to an infectious diseases hospital on suspicion of carrying an acute viral respiratory illness.