No 'Conflict' Exists Between Russian Defense Ministry, Wagner - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) The allegations of a "conflict" between the Russian Defense Ministry and the Wagner group are the products of information manipulation by Moscow's opponents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We think that basically this conflict exists in the information space.

The country should know, it knows its heroes, and it knows the heroes who serve in our armed forces, and show these actions of heroism, and knows the heroes from the Wagner group: both will forever be in our memory," Peskov told reporters.

According to the spokesman, the statements about any such "conflict" are the product of information manipulations committed by the enemy.