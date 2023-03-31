UrduPoint.com

No Conscript Of Spring Campaign To Be Sent To Serve In Military Operation Zone - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) No conscript of the spring campaign will be sent to serve in the special military operation zone, spokesman for the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Tsimlyansky said on Friday.

"Not a single conscript will be sent to the zone of the special military operation. Today, the number of contract and mobilized soldiers is quite sufficient to solve the tasks assigned to us," Tsimlyansky told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

