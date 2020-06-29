No Consensus in US Intel Agencies on Alleged Russian Bounties in Afghanistan - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The US intelligence community has not reached a consensus on the veracity of allegations that Russia offered bounties for American soldiers in Afghanistan, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Monday.

"There is no consensus within the intelligence community on these allegations.

In effect, there are dissenting opionions from some within the intelligence community with regard to the veracity of what is being reported and the veracity of the underlying allegations continues to be evaluated," McEnany said during a briefing.

She added that because the information has not been verified, neither US President Donald Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence have been briefed on the intelligence. Russia has flatly rejected the accusations.