No Consensus in US Intel Agencies on Alleged Russian Bounties in Afghanistan - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The US intelligence community is yet to reach a consensus on the veracity of the allegations that Russia offered bounties to the Taliban to assassinate American soldiers in Afghanistan, which will not be officially reported to President Donald Trump until an assessment is finalized, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday.

On Friday, the New York Times ran an article citing unnamed intelligence officials as saying that Trump had been presented with an intelligence report claiming Russia could have paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants to assassinate US troops in Afghanistan.

"There is no consensus within the intelligence community on these allegations. In effect, there are dissenting opinions from some within the intelligence community with regard to the veracity of what is being reported and the veracity of the underlying allegations continues to be evaluated," McEnany told reporters during a press briefing.

McEnany said because the information has not been verified, neither US President Donald Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence have been briefed on the intelligence.

"The President is briefed on verified intelligence,"McEnany said.

"I would just point you back to the absolutely irresponsible decision of the New York Times to falsely report that he was briefed on something that he, in fact, was not briefed on. I really think it's time for the New York Times to step back and ask themselves why they have been so wrong so often."

Earlier on Monday Trump said US intelligence told him they did not find the report about on the allegations about Russia offering bounties credible. Trump characterized the allegations as being the latest fabricated Russia hoax and said it could be an effort aimed at making Republicans look bad before the November elections.

Russia views the media reports on the alleged bounties as fake news and urges taking into account Trump's statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. Peskov added that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump had not yet discussed this issue.

Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik the media reports are part of the United States' domestic political infighting since those forces in Washington interested in maintaining the US military presence in Afghanistan use fake news to justify their failure in that country.