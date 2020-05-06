UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Constitutional Court Of Any EU State Can Dictate What ECB Should Do - Italy's Conte

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:53 PM

No Constitutional Court of Any EU State Can Dictate What ECB Should Do - Italy's Conte

The European Central Bank (ECB) is independent, and no constitutional court of an EU country could decide what the ECB should or should not do, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said, commenting on the German Constitutional Court's accusations regarding the ECB's alleged unjustified bond purchases

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The European Central Bank (ECB) is independent, and no constitutional court of an EU country could decide what the ECB should or should not do, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said, commenting on the German Constitutional Court's accusations regarding the ECB's alleged unjustified bond purchases.

Germany's highest court, the Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe, on Tuesday accused the ECB of massively supporting some countries in the eurozone more than others by buying larger amounts of bonds emitted by these countries within the so-called Quantitative easing program. As a result, it gave the ECB three months to prove that its key stimulus program was justified and appropriate.

"The purchase program has already been approved and recognized as legal by the European Court of Justice. It is not for any constitutional court to decide what the ECB can or cannot do. Its independence is the basis of European treaties, which means that it is also recognized by Germany," Conte told Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper in an interview.

According to the Italian prime minister, the constitutional court has no powers to raise such issues regarding the ECB.

The German Constitutional Court stated in its ruling that the ECB did not respect its fundamental charter, which stipulated that it could only purchase bonds proportionately to the size of each member state's economy. In particular, the ruling does not concern Greece or Cyprus, as the near monetary collapse in the countries put them in a specific category, but also Italy, Spain, France and some other countries.

The Quantitative easing program was first used from 2015 to 2018 by former ECB head Mario Draghi to support economic growth across the euro area and envisaged the purchase of government bonds and other securities worth about 2.6 trillion euros ($2.8 trillion). This program was reactivated last November amid pressure on the eurozone over Brexit and trade conflicts.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France German Bank Germany Karlsruhe Independence Spain Italy Cyprus Greece Euro Brexit November 2015 2018 From Government Court

Recent Stories

Civil defence teams in Sharjah deal with fire in r ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Investments sustainable initiatives foster c ..

10 minutes ago

Pak-Afghan trade feeding millions of mouths: : Mia ..

20 minutes ago

PML-Q leaders approach LHC against NAB powers

25 minutes ago

Rupee loses 40 paisas in interbank

2 minutes ago

United Business Group leader demands opening of al ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.