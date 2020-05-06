The European Central Bank (ECB) is independent, and no constitutional court of an EU country could decide what the ECB should or should not do, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said, commenting on the German Constitutional Court's accusations regarding the ECB's alleged unjustified bond purchases

Germany's highest court, the Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe, on Tuesday accused the ECB of massively supporting some countries in the eurozone more than others by buying larger amounts of bonds emitted by these countries within the so-called Quantitative easing program. As a result, it gave the ECB three months to prove that its key stimulus program was justified and appropriate.

"The purchase program has already been approved and recognized as legal by the European Court of Justice. It is not for any constitutional court to decide what the ECB can or cannot do. Its independence is the basis of European treaties, which means that it is also recognized by Germany," Conte told Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper in an interview.

According to the Italian prime minister, the constitutional court has no powers to raise such issues regarding the ECB.

The German Constitutional Court stated in its ruling that the ECB did not respect its fundamental charter, which stipulated that it could only purchase bonds proportionately to the size of each member state's economy. In particular, the ruling does not concern Greece or Cyprus, as the near monetary collapse in the countries put them in a specific category, but also Italy, Spain, France and some other countries.

The Quantitative easing program was first used from 2015 to 2018 by former ECB head Mario Draghi to support economic growth across the euro area and envisaged the purchase of government bonds and other securities worth about 2.6 trillion euros ($2.8 trillion). This program was reactivated last November amid pressure on the eurozone over Brexit and trade conflicts.