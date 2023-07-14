No Contacts Between Lavrov, US Officials Planned in Jakarta - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) There were no plans to hold meetings between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US representatives on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ministerial events, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"Negotiations were not planned and there were no contacts," Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.