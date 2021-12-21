UrduPoint.com

No Contacts Made Between Syria, US Since Biden Came To Power - Senior Diplomat

Tue 21st December 2021

The Syrian government has not yet made any contacts with the US administration since President Joe Biden came to power, yet Damascus is ready for contacts with any country if it looks at the situation objectively, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Susan told Sputnik on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan is holding the talks in the Astana format. The negotiations are to be joined by the delegations from Russia, the Syrian government, the Syrian opposition, Turkey, Iran and others.

"Not until now. But we are ready together with any state to discuss (Syria) with us," Susan said when asked whether Damascus had contacted Washington.

He noted that a civilized person would discuss the situation.

"Even if we have differences, the dialogue becomes necessity, not luxury. So we can discuss with any state, with any person. But (this person/state) must look at the situation in Syria objectively and respect the sovereignty of Syria," he said.

He noted that Syria experienced the same problems both when the US was headed by Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

"The sanctions are (unilateral), illegitimate and cause suffering of the Syrian people. We hope sanctions must be lifted because they are illegitimate, unilateral," he said.

In late 2019, then-US President Donald Trump signed the so-called Caesar Act that took effect the next year, targeting almost all areas of Syria's economy. The law has since sanctioned a number of domestic and foreign companies and individuals who do business with the government of President Bashar Assad, plunging the middle Eastern country into its worst socioeconomic crisis since the outbreak of the war.

Damascus has repeatedly asked the international community to condemn the unilateral sanctions and take steps to lift them, pointing out that they have led to an increase in the number of Syrians in need and are violating the basic human rights.

