'No controversy' around Alldritt exclusion for Argentina Test

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) France head coach Fabien Galthie said on Wednesday there is "no controversy" regarding Gregory Alldritt's absence from the team to face Argentina this week.

No 8 Alldritt, who captained the side during this year's Six Nations, is replaced in the starting lineup for Friday's game in Paris by Charles Ollivon.

"Team changes don't fall from the sky," Galthie told reporters.

"He's a captain, leader, an exemplary player that all the players want to follow and he will remain like that.

"There's competition, there's a change in team selection.

"There's no controversy around that," he added.

Alldritt's omission is one of four changes from last Saturday's thrilling one-point win over New Zealand.

Flanker Francois Cros, prop Uini Atonio and full-back Leo Barre are the new faces replacing Alexandre Roumat, Tevita Tatafu and Romain Buros.

Buros scored a try on his Test debut against the All Blacks before suffering an injury on Tuesday.

"He hasn't recovered fully from a dead leg," Galthie said.

"Last night after training he told us he wasn't sure to be 100 percent.

"We had to make a decision. Leo Barre is ready," the former France captain added.

Giant front-rower Atonio returns to the side having missed the first two games of the November internationals with a calf issue.

The 140kg forward takes the place of Tatafu, who sustained a knee issue against New Zealand.

Cros is back after suffering concussion in the campaign-opening win over Japan, with fellow Toulouse back-rower Roumat moving to the replacements' bench.

Among the substitutes, Bordeaux-Begles back-rower Marko Gazzotti could win his first cap as Galthie keeps six forwards on his bench.

Gazzotti's club team-mate Matthieu Jalibert is once again out of the matchday squad, having been the starting fly-half at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Jalibert was also omitted from the 23 to play New Zealand, with Thomas Ramos selected at fly-half.

"There's no controversy around Jalibert," Galthie repeated.

"He needed to rest and recover.

"We discussed it," he added.

France (15-1)

Leo Barre; Gabin Villiere, Gael Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Thomas Ramos, Antoine Dupont (capt); Charles Ollivon, Paul Boudehent, Francois Cros; Emmanuel Meafou, Thibaud Flament; Uini Atonio, Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Reda Wardi, Georges-Henri Colombe, Mickael Guillard, Alexandre Roumat, Marko Gazzotti, Nolann Le Garrec, Emilien Gailleton

Coach: Fabien Galthie (FRA)