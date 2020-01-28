UrduPoint.com
No Coordination With New York Times On Leak Of Information From Bolton's Book - Publishers

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020)   Former National Security Adviser John Bolton's publishing team did not coordinate with the New York Times on the release of information from his forthcoming book, Bolton and his publishers said in a joint statement on Monday.

On Sunday, the New York Times reported that Bolton said in his yet to be published book that Trump told him in August 2019 about his intention to withhold $391 million of approved military aid to Ukraine until Ukrainian officials agreed to open a corruption investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"Ambassador John Bolton, Simon and Schuster, Javelin Literary categorically state that there was absolutely no coordination with the New York Times or anyone else regarding the appearance of information about his book, THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED, at online booksellers," the statement said. "Any assertion to the contrary is unfounded speculation."

Earlier on Monday, Trump accused Bolton of lying as a means to boost book sales.

Trump fired Bolton in September due to disagreements on US foreign policy issues related to Iran, North Korea, Venezuela and Cuba, among others.

