No corona-virus case reported in Turkey

Turkish authorities have not yet reported a corona-virus case during screening of travelers from China at airports, the country's health minister said Friday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Turkish authorities have not yet reported a corona-virus case during screening of travelers from China at airports, the country's health minister said Friday.

In the wake of a deadly viral outbreak which first spread from Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei province, travelers are being screened at several airports across the world.

Turkey has also begun scanning passengers traveling from China with thermal cameras at airports. Speaking at a news conference, Fahrettin Koca confirmed that the cameras were installed at all airports. "No suspected cases have yet been encountered," said Koca.