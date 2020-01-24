UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Corona-virus Case Reported In Turkey

Muhammad Irfan 12 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:23 PM

No corona-virus case reported in Turkey

Turkish authorities have not yet reported a corona-virus case during screening of travelers from China at airports, the country's health minister said Friday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Turkish authorities have not yet reported a corona-virus case during screening of travelers from China at airports, the country's health minister said Friday.

In the wake of a deadly viral outbreak which first spread from Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei province, travelers are being screened at several airports across the world.

Turkey has also begun scanning passengers traveling from China with thermal cameras at airports. Speaking at a news conference, Fahrettin Koca confirmed that the cameras were installed at all airports. "No suspected cases have yet been encountered," said Koca.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

8 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

8 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

8 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.