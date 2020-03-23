No Coronavirus Cases Among Russian Military Personnel - Defense Ministry

No instances of COVID-19 infection have been registered among military personnel of the Russian armed forces, Dmitry Trishkin, head of the Main Military Medical Directorate of the Defense Ministry, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) No instances of COVID-19 infection have been registered among military personnel of the Russian armed forces, Dmitry Trishkin, head of the Main Military Medical Directorate of the Defense Ministry, said Monday.

"As of today, there are no cases of infection with a new coronavirus infection among the military personnel.

The sanitary-epidemiological situation regarding coronavirus infection in the armed forces remains favorable," Trishkin said.

He added that a sufficient stock of all necessary medicines, protective equipment and modern medical equipment has been prepared and is constantly being maintained in the armed forces to provide specialized medical assistance to military personnel in case of potential infection.